Lokayukta to receive complaints

Mysuru: The Karnataka Lokayukta officials will be receiving complaints from the public from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2 between 11 am and 1pm in city and other places.

Jan. 24: Karnataka Lokayukta Office on Deewan’s Road.

Jan. 28: Taluk Office premises in T. Narasipur.

Jan. 29: PWD Guest House in H.D. Kote.

Jan. 30: PWD Guest House in K.R. Nagar.

Jan. 31: Taluk Office premises in Nanjangud.

Feb. 1: PWD Guest House in Periyapatna.

Feb. 2: PWD Guest House in Hunsur.

Members of the public who are facing problems such as delay in getting their work done at Government Offices, demand of bribe from the officials and other problems may submit their complaints in the prescribed format.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2521100, according to a press release.

