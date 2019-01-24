Lokayukta to receive complaints
News

Lokayukta to receive complaints

Mysuru: The Karnataka Lokayukta officials will be receiving complaints from the public from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2 between 11 am and 1pm in city and other places.

Jan. 24: Karnataka Lokayukta Office on Deewan’s Road.

Jan. 28:  Taluk Office premises in T. Narasipur.

Jan. 29: PWD Guest House in H.D. Kote.

Jan. 30: PWD Guest House in K.R. Nagar.

Jan. 31: Taluk Office premises in Nanjangud.

Feb. 1: PWD Guest House in Periyapatna.

Feb. 2: PWD Guest House in Hunsur.

Members of the public who are facing problems such as delay in getting their work done at Government Offices, demand of bribe from the officials and other problems may submit their complaints in the prescribed format.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2521100, according to a press release.

January 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching