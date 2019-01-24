Debt-ridden car driver commits suicide
Mysuru: A debt-ridden car driver has allegedly committed suicide by hanging self at his house in K.G. Koppal here on Jan.22 night.

The deceased is Gangadhar (46), son of Narayana of K.G. Koppal. According to Gangadhar’s family members, they all slept after having dinner and when they woke up in the morning, they found that Gangadhar had hanged himself.

It is learnt that Gangadhar, who was living with his wife and two children had taken loans and afraid of not being able to repay the same, he may have taken the extreme step. Saraswathipuram Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted. Later the body was handed over to his family members.

