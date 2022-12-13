Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival: Action-packed plays captivate audience

December 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Audience trooping into the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana are being treated with plays that are filled with wholesome entertainment, plays with theme of nationalism to match the Bahuroopi theme of Indianness and plays that make them brood over art and cultural values.

Last evening, Kannada play ‘Gowdra Gadla’ at Kalamandira proved to be an out-and-out entertainer while sending a message, through humour and dialogues, on caste inequalities and the distance created between communities. The play called for social harmony and cementing of ties between castes.

Likewise, the Tulu play ‘Kaapa’ at Sampath Rangamandira and a Manipuri play ‘Ima Nangi Natambakta’ at Bhoomigeeta entertained the audience. ‘Kaapa’, written by Balakrishna Shibarla and directed by Divakar Kateel was enacted by Sumanasa Kodavuru team from Udupi too focussed on the prevalent caste system.

The play had the overall message that those who have earned a name and fame in the society are behind pursuing the deep-rooted caste system for their selfish and ulterior motives. Whenever there is an opposition to the caste system, these people call for social reforms but internally, they fuel caste disputes, the play suggested.

The troupe gave a mind-blowing performance on the caste theme narrating the poverty and discrimination still pursued strongly even in the progressive society. Overall, this drama turned out be a treat for the theatre lovers, who came to see the play despite cold weather.

The Manipuri play titled ‘Ima Nangi Natambakta’ written, designed, directed and music composed by Heisnam Tomba riveted the audience with splendid performance. The play was staged by Kalakshetra, Manipur.

The play narrates the story of a student whose father has left the house. After reading the books collected by his father, he excelled in academics. In a twist of fate, the same student grows up to be a murderer and ultimately, he turns himself to a broomstick. The play won the hearts by its complex structure, simple theme and a socially relevant message.