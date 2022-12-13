Five-day MyBuild-2022 concludes

December 13, 2022

Prizes distributed to best stalls

Mysore/Mysuru: MyBuild – 2022, a five-day exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city concluded yesterday.

Prizes and certificates for the winners were distributed in the presence of UltraTech Cement Limited, Bengaluru, Regional Head Ashok Reddy and Mysore Builders Charitable Trust Managing Trustee A.V. Sridhar.

Speaking on occasion, Ashok Reddy said that MyBuild is a great platform for various companies which were invited from across the world to unveil the developments happening in the real estate and construction technology.

Winners

The stalls set up by Hyderabad’s Wavin-Vectus Debutant Company for the first time in the MyBuild expo won the overall prize while Inspire Fenstar UPVC Windows and Doors of SK Steels bagged the consolation prize.

Platinum block single stall category: Europe Locks of Sri Raghavendra Enterprises (first), Power Gate Energy-Mysore Pvt. Ltd. (second) and Stone Sink (third).

Platinum multi-stall category: Leaf Steel Doors-

Sumukha Building Solutions (first), RKB Building Properties (second) and Relicomp Elevators Pvt. Ltd. (third).

Diamond single stall category: E3 Wood (first), Innovative Designs (second) and SOG Interiors & Lifestyle (third).

Diamond multi-stall category: Naksha Builders (first), Geethansh Door and Window (second) and Toughwood and Adhesives (third).

BAI Mysore Centre Chairman R. Raghunath, Hon. Secretary V. Srinath, MyBuild-22 Chairman Mahabaleshwara Bairy, Hon. Secretary K.T. Govindaraju and others were present on the occasion.