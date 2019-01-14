Bahuroopi Theatre Festival – 2019: Overwhelming response on weekend

Theatre buffs enjoy plays; Foodies relish mouth-watering eatables at Rangayana

Mysuru: The stage plays and film shows, organised as part of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, received wide appreciation from audience on weekend yesterday.

The Marathi play ‘Eka Dhotarachi Goshta’ staged at Kiru Rangamandira, Kannada’s ‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ at Bhoomigeeta, Tamil play ‘1084’s Mother’ and Malayalam’s ‘Mahasagaram’ at Kalamandira received good response.

‘Eka Dhotarachi Goshta’ directed by Dr. Milind Inamdar depicted about the mob lynching violence and importance of freedom of speech and expression. In this play, the artistes made efforts to sensitise the audience through comedy.

‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ directed by N. Mangala focuses on the life of apartment culture and corporate world. This play revolves around the life of software professional Vijay and domestic helper Sridevi who comes from Chittur village to work in Vijay’s luxury apartment at Bengaluru.

Vijay who lost his life in the corporate world, finds new happiness after the entry of Sridevi. The story hovers between Sridevi’s simplicity, innocence and Vijay’s apartment life.

The other play ‘Mahasagaram’ directed by Prashanth Narayanan throws light on the family, social structure, practises and current developments of Kerala State. The play is based on 12 short stories written by M.T. Vasudevan Nayar.

Film Shows

The film ‘No More Boys and Girls – Can Our Kids Go Gender Free’ directed by Samuel Palmer, ‘Feminists; What are They Thinking?’ directed by Johanna Demetrakas and ‘Dogvillie’ directed by Lars Von Trier were also enjoyed by the people.

Cultural events at Kindari Jogi

At Kirandari Jogi premises, the Veeraghase performance by Women artistes of Chikagamaglur and professional theatre songs sung by theatre artistes Hulikal Nagaraju, Shanthakumar, Dr. G. Sheela Naidu and L.M. Shwetha also received huge round of applause.

Parking facility

As it was a weekend, huge number of people witnessed the event yesterday and vehicle parking facilities were provided on both sides of Hunsur Road till Bogadi junction.

Food to tickle the taste buds

Foodies enjoyed variety of mouth-watering dishes, snacks and sweets.

Masale Dose, Churumuri, Holige, Bagalakote special Jolada Rotti-Ennagai Palya, Girmittu, Mirchi Bajji, Sabbakki Vade, Davanagere Benne Dose, Ramanna and Sons Churumuri, Datta Special Kobbari Mittai & Mavinkai, Masale Nippittu and Jain Special Baby Corn Masale were the major attractions at the Food Fest which was part of Bahuroopi.

