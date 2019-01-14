Pelican deaths at Kokkare Bellur: Experts from Delhi collect water samples



Bharathinagar (Mandya District): With the mysterious deaths of migratory Spot-Billed Pelican continuing to haunt Kokkare Bellur on the banks of River Shimsha in Mandya district, Forest Department officials have sought the help from New Delhi-based Ornithologists and conservation experts.

What is bothering the Department is that the exact cause of pelican deaths has not been determined so far though samples were sent to various laboratories since the last two years that saw many bird deaths. Unless the cause is determined, the department cannot take any remedial measures.

On Saturday (Jan. 12), a team from New Delhi visited Kokkare Bellur and collected samples from the lake and also from nine other lakes in the surroundings where the birds nest and breed. Anuj Mishra from Eco-Analaytica Laboratory, researcher Akshita from Wildlife Institute of India, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Project Manager M.M. Bhupaiah and Forest Department Officer Lokesh visited the lakes and collected samples.

pH value of water measured

The team visited Shimsha River, Gurudevarahallikere, Soolekere, Madarahallikere, Garakahallikere, Maddurkere, Thailurkere, and Koodlurukere, Malurkere and Sullerikere and collected water samples. They measured the pH value of the water on the banks of the respective lakes and found that many lakes were polluted and had high chemical content.

Speaking to reporters, WWF Project Manager Bhupaiah said that one of the reasons for pelican deaths was water pollution as water in some of the lakes was not fit for consumption either by humans or by birds. Along with samples of water, samples of food were collected from the nearby areas and ponds to ascertain the cause of death.

Cause of death

Villagers and Forest Department officials told the conservationists that though many laboratories have tested water samples, they were unable to pin-point the exact cause of the deaths. Studies by the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru have ruled out the possibility of bird flu affecting the pelicans.

The institute’s reports stated that the birds died because of verminous petechial haemorrhage. Verminous petechial haemorrhage is a condition where birds die from bleeding owing to the overload of worms in their stomach.

94 pelicans die

The series of avian deaths triggered panic among bird lovers and deaths have been occurring since 2016-2017. During 2016-2017, 8 pelicans died at Kokkare Bellur while in 2017-2018, 75 birds have died and in 2018-19, 11 birds were found dead.

Initially, it was suspected that virus had attacked the pelicans and the Forest Department took measures to eradicate the virus. Still, the deaths have continued, villagers told the experts. Villagers also attribute the death of Pelicans due to the harmful rays emitted from several mobile towers in and around the village. They also say that indiscriminate cutting of trees have resulted in disproportionate number of trees when compared to the birds that roost on them.

Officials hold meeting

Meanwhile, Maddur Tahsildar Geetha and other officials held a meeting on Saturday with villagers and discussed the measures to be taken to prevent pelican deaths at Kokkare Bellur. The team also visited the lake and the Tahsildar directed the officials to take immediate measures to tackle the deaths.

Villagers told the officers that gallons of polluted water were flowing daily into Shimsha River and the water is consumed by the pelicans. Villagers also alleged that timber mafia had destroyed many trees and this was harming the bird habitats. The Tahsildar directed the Forest officials to take measures to mitigate the bad effects of deforestation.

