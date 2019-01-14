Makara Sankranti: Markets, shops abuzz with buyers
Makara Sankranti: Markets, shops abuzz with buyers

Mysuru: People thronged  markets across the city and in residential areas this morning to shop for Makara Sankranti festival that will be celebrated tomorrow.

The Devaraja Market witnessed heavy rush as large number of people flooded the market  to buy vegetables, fruits, flowers, jaggery, puja materials, sugar candy and yellu-bella, a special mixture of sesame seeds and jaggery which is mixed along with groundnut and coconut before offering it to near and dear ones.

Shivarampet, Santhepet, Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Road were swarmed by people  to purchase of groceries, new clothes, electronic goods and others items.

Cashing in on the festive fervour, the shopping malls, showrooms, jewellers and provision store owners attracted the customers by offering special discounts on the occasion.

Sugarcane stalks, banana stem, flowers, colour vendors did brisk business at Chamundipuram, J.P. Nagar, Mathrumandali Circle, Shanthisagar Circle in Kuvempunagar, Vivekanandanagar Circle, Surya Bakery Circle in Vijayanagar, Gayathripuram Circle, Siddarthanagar, Agrahara Circle, Nanjumalige Circle, Dr. Rajkumar Road, APMC Yard, Nanjangud Road, Srirampura  Junction, Hinkal and other important junctions in city. The management of various temples were seen making last minute preparations to receive devotees in large numbers tomorrow.

In Siddalingapura and other adjoining villages of Mysuru, villagers were preparing to make their cattle walk on fire (kichu hayisuvudu) as part of the ritual. Farmers believe that crossing the wall of fire as part of Makara Sankranti celebrations bring good luck.

