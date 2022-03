March 17, 2022

Balladichanda Tina Kalappa (Nadikeriyanda), wife of Balladichanda Sojan Kalappa and a resident of 617, 8th Main, New Kalidasa Road in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, passed away yesterday night in city. She was 49.

She leaves behind her parents, husband, two daughters, mother-in-law (Jerry Ponnappa) and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.