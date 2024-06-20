Bandipur beckons with greenery, wildlife

June 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After a severe drought, lack of rain and extensive heat, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which had dried up, has now turned lush green following recent rains, beckoning visitors to witness abundant wildlife.

Due to abnormal weather conditions over the past two years, there has been a significant shortage of rain in the region. This led to the forest area drying up and causing wild animals to migrate to cooler places within the forest core area.

As a result, visitors rarely saw wild animals and tiger sightings became infrequent. There was also a heightened fear of forest fires, creating a tense situation among the forest staff.

Following the recent rains, the weather has cooled and the forest has turned lush green in just 15 days. The area, which was dry even in April and the second week of May, is now fully green with trees and plants sporting new leaves and flowers.

The water holes in all 13 zones of Bandipur Tiger Reserve are now filled, attracting wild animals such as elephants, gaurs, deer and other herbivores, which used to migrate to the backwaters of Nugu and Kabini Dams during the summer. Tourists on safari can now witness large numbers of wild animals, including tigers, leopards and elephant herds with calves.

With ample water, food and fodder available, the wild animals have remained within the forest, delighting tourists who now see the animals playing joyfully. This has also increased tourist footfall in Bandipur, with students visiting with their parents to observe the lively activities of the wild animals.

Water bodies are full and there is enough food for wild animals. After hot summer, abundant rains have filled all water bodies inside Bandipur. Now, there is no shortage of drinking water for the wild animals and the forest area has turned green. Tourists on safari can now see herds of elephants, bison, deer and other wild animals along the safari routes, making their visit enjoyable, said S. Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.