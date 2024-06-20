Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan’s Police custody ends today

June 20, 2024

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga, along with other accused persons, will appear before the Court today as his Police custody ends.

Reports from Bengaluru have not confirmed what time Darshan and the other accused would be produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court but confirmed that they will have to be produced today as per law.

Sources stated that the Police would not seek their further custody as the investigators have completed all procedures and gathered all documents, materials and evidence in connection with the case, except for the mobile phone of the deceased.

Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda have been in Police custody for nine days. If the Court orders judicial custody for all 17 accused, they will be sent to Parappana Agrahara jail.

Medical tests, hair sampling

This morning, all 17 accused underwent medical tests at Victoria Hospital. The tests included measurements of height, weight, and hair circumference, assessments of the presence of natural hair and wig areas on the head, collection of hair samples (both natural and wig) using a comb, blood tests, DNA sampling, and eye examinations.

During the investigation, Police obtained a hair wig sample from Darshan, who wears a wig. The samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine if the accused were under the influence of any substances at the time of the crime.