Australian Consul General visits Mysuru for deeper collaboration

June 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy, Andrew Collister and the team visited Mysuru for the first time yesterday. As part of their visit, they met with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth to strengthen collaboration.

Australia established its consulate in Bengaluru last year under an agreement between the Prime Ministers of both nations, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese. The Australian Consul General’s visit to Mysuru holds significance as both countries aim to enhance collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Additionally, Australia has a keen interest in Yoga, and Mysuru is renowned as a hub for this ancient practice. Approximately four percent of Australia’s population is of Indian origin, with many from South India who have migrated for educational and professional opportunities.

“My team and I are visiting #Mysuru for the first time to deepen collaborations in #Karnataka. Great conversations with @infosys L&D team, @mysurucitycorp Commissioner Asad-ur-Rehman, & @CPMysuru Commissioner Ramesh B. on all things Mysuru! #AustraliaInIndia,” Hilary McGeachy posted on her official ‘X’ handle.

The Consul General also called on City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth.

Waste management and tax collection

During their meeting with the MCC Commissioner, the Australian team received insights into various aspects of Mysuru, including its waste management practices, water supply, primary and secondary education, healthcare and literacy. Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and Assistant Executive Engineer Mrithyunjaya elaborated on these topics using a Power Point presentation.

The Consul General showed particular interest in the methods of solid and wet waste collection from households, their disposal processes and the operation of solid and wet waste treatment plants. Mrithyunjaya informed the Star of Mysore that the guests were impressed by Mysuru’s efficient waste collection and disposal system.

The visiting team also inquired about the grants acquired by the MCC, tax collection goals and overall revenue generation. They expressed admiration for Mysuru’s numerous heritage structures and commended the Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department for its efforts in preserving and conserving them. Mrithyunjaya added that the Australian officials shared insights into civic practices from their cities, which manage large populations.

Following their visit to the MCC, the Consul General and her team paid a visit to City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth at his office and also toured the Infosys Global Education Centre at Hebbal.