BJP women fete MP Yaduveer

June 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar was felicitated by the City BJP Mahila Morcha at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer thanked the party workers for their support and toil in the LS polls. Dedicating his victory to Goddesses Chamundeshwari and Kaveramma, Ayodhya Balak Ram and the party workers, he said that the BJP Mahila Morcha is playing a key role in elections for ensuring the victory of party candidates.

Recalling that women members of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family too played a key role in the implementation of many projects/ plans and other welfare measures in the State, Yaduveer wished that the women’s wing grow much bigger and bring more laurels to the party.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, in his address, said that the people visit BJP Office out of trust and goodwill. Lauding the growth of BJP Mahila Morcha in city over the years, he said that the Morcha should be appreciated for holding Pratibha Puraskar for meritorious students who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC.

The MLA further said that while wealth and money can be stolen, knowledge cannot be stolen by anyone.

Ex-Mayor Sandesh Swamy said, Yaduveer has got a good number of women votes in LS polls and we Mysureans cannot ever forget contributions of Maharani Vani Vilasa Sannidhana.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, City BJP Mahila Morcha President Renuka Raju, office-bearers Chandrakala and Mamatha Shetty, former Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and others were present.