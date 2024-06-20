Tomato scores a century

June 20, 2024

Price of staple vegetable in kitchens at homes and hotels skyrockets to Rs. 100 per kg in city markets

Mysore/Mysuru: After several months of stability, tomato prices have surged dramatically, reaching Rs. 100 per kg, a significant increase from the Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 per kg range just a week ago. This sharp rise is not only observed in Mysuru but across the State, largely due to a severe drop in supply caused by adverse weather conditions.

The primary reasons for this surge are attributed to the recent heavy rains and the high temperatures experienced earlier in the year. Up until April, the State faced soaring maximum temperatures, which, coupled with high humidity, led to the wilting of many tomato saplings.

This had a detrimental effect on the overall yield. The subsequent heavy rains further damaged the crops, compounding the problem and leading to the current spike in prices.

Farmers from various regions have reported significant losses. Muddegowda, a farmer from Ayarahalli in Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk, described the impact of the extreme heat on his tomato plantation. He revealed that a crate of tomatoes, weighing 23 kg, is now being sold for Rs. 1,300.

Chandrashekar from Naganahalli echoed similar concerns, stating that only a fraction of the 5,000 saplings planted survived the harsh conditions, leading to a naturally reduced yield. Furthermore, Kolar district, a major tomato producer, has been hit by a virus affecting the crops, adding to the price hike.

Fakruddin Ali, a tomato vendor at Devaraja Market in Mysuru, noted that over the past three days, the price of tomatoes has reached Rs. 100 per kg, with smaller-sized tomatoes selling at Rs. 80 per kg. This price surge is expected to significantly affect consumers, as tomatoes are a staple in Indian cuisine, used extensively in breakfast preparations, curries and side dishes.

The increase in tomato prices comes amid a rise in fuel prices, further straining household budgets. Consumers are likely to feel the financial pinch as they navigate these combined economic pressures.

Farmers who regularly sell their produce at the M.G. Road vegetable market, which deals in both wholesale and retail, have expressed their challenges. They emphasise the natural consequences of extreme weather on agricultural yield and the compounded issues from crop diseases, urging consumers to understand the complexities behind the pricing.

The dramatic rise in tomato prices is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in agricultural production to weather extremes and diseases. As the State grapples with these challenges, both farmers and consumers are feeling the impact, highlighting the need for effective agricultural support and innovative solutions to mitigate such crises in the future.