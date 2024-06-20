10th International Day of Yoga tomorrow: Theme “Yoga for Self and Society”

June 20, 2024

More than 10,000 yoga enthusiasts to perform various asanas at Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations will witness more than 10,000 yoga enthusiasts performing various asanas between 6 am and 8 am at Mysore Palace premises tomorrow.

The District Administration, ZP and AYUSH have made arrangements for the mega event in which students from about 400 yoga schools and other institutions in the city are expected to take part. Officials were seen monitoring arrangements at the Palace premises today including the erection of the stage and sound systems.

For tomorrow’s event, yoga schools in city have instructed students to wear uniforms of their respective schools to make their presence felt at the event.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda will participate. This apart, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa and other district-level officers will be present.

Also, about 400 yoga instructors will be deployed at various blocks to assist yoga enthusiasts perform the asanas including Tadasana, Vrukshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Shashankasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Shavasana among others for a duration of 25 minutes. This will be followed by Pranayama, Dhyana and Sankalpa for 14 minutes which includes Kapalabhathi, Naadishodana Pranayama, Sheethali Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama and Meditation. Prior to performing various asanas and pranayama, yoga enthusiasts will undergo warm-up exercises for about four minutes.

Those participating in the event have been instructed to assemble at the Mysore Palace by 5.30 am tomorrow through Jayarama, Balarama and Varaha Gates.

The authorities have also made arrangements for breakfast, drinking water, mobile toilets among other facilities at the venue for the benefit of the participants. Vehicle parking will be provided in front Varaha Gate, near Gun House and Doddakere Grounds, opposite Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace.