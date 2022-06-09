Officials tight-lipped on PM’s itinerary due to security threat

June 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s itinerary in Mysuru on June 20 and 21 a closely guarded secret, the media is left to speculate and the official machinery is tight-lipped due to the possible breach of security in case the information is leaked out.

Sources told Star of Mysore that following reports of the tentative PM’s schedule appearing in a section of media, the top Central Officers have reportedly instructed the State and District Officers not to leak out any information due to the sensitivity of the nature unless the itinerary is confirmed to be released to the media by the Prime Minister’s Office and also the Special Protection Group.

Officials fear that if the information on PM Modi’s visit is leaked, there might be a security breach. As such, the information has been kept confidential and no officer is ready to speak on that.

However, MP Pratap Simha told reporters yesterday that as per the tentative information, the PM will reach Mysore Palace premises on June 21 at 6.30 am and the Palace will be the only venue to perform Yoga.

Over 10,000 to 15,000 people will be allowed to attend the session on the Palace premises. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar will share the dais with the PM.

The participants must mandatorily be present at the venue before 5.30 am and a stage programme will be held between 6.30 am and 7 am. The yoga session per se will begin at 7 am and will end at 7.45 am, the MP said.

The PM’s special plane will arrive in Bengaluru on June 20 and reach Mysuru by 3.30 pm. Modi is scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of the Union Government-sponsored schemes at Maharaja College Grounds in city. Nearly one lakh people will attend the event. “The Prime Minister is likely to visit Chamundi Hill and Suttur Mutt. However, the itinerary for June 20 is yet to be made official,” the MP stated.

Chamundi Hill roads cleaning :Meanwhile, the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat has started cleaning the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple premises in expectation of the PM. The roads leading to the Hill from the foothill are being cleaned with the garbage being lifted. The steps leading to the Temple are also being cleaned.

Gram Panchayat President Bharath Kalaiah told Star of Mysore that it is a tradition for any VVIP to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple and PM Modi too will pay a visit as he will be in Mysuru for two days. “We have not got any confirmation from the Police or the District Administration. The PM might come or he might not. But we are ready in case of any last-minute changes in the plan,” he said.

Apart from the roads and footpaths around the Palace that are getting a facelift, the road that leads to the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and the road from Vasantha Mahal to Chamundi Vihar Stadium are getting a new look with a fresh coat of asphalt.