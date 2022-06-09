Industrial township for Mysuru, assures CM

June 9, 2022

‘Mysuru has the most talented people and intellectual leaders after Bengaluru’

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the formation of industrial townships in four cities of Karnataka that are growing at a fast pace including Mysuru. The others are Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

He was speaking to the party workers and supporters ahead of the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates’ Constituency organised at the Rajendra Bhavan. He sought support for BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar who came from the lowest rung of the party.

Mysuru is growing in leaps and bounds and after Bengaluru, this is the second city that is growing very fast and recognising this, the State Government has started the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative. An industrial township will further boost the planned growth of Mysuru so that it can complement Bengaluru in every other way, he added.

Bommai said that Mysuru is the city with the most talented people and intellectual leaders after Bengaluru. “Mysuru has its own glorious history. We should remember Kings of Mysuru like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who laid a strong foundation for modern Karnataka. Of the 500 Fortune-500 companies about 400 have their presence in Karnataka. Bengaluru is home to about 400 global level R&D centres,” he stated.

He said the Wadiyars were visionaries and progressive in their views which helped in the development of Mysuru. “Even during tours abroad like the recent one to Davos in Switzerland, I point out the rapid strides made by Karnataka in industrialisation and underline that it was made possible because of the role played by Mysuru,” the CM revealed.

“It all started from Mysuru. The contribution of Mysuru and the Kings of Mysuru take a prominent place when we write the history of Karnataka. A major initiative has been taken to spread development beyond Bengaluru,” the CM added.

Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi have been identified as the ideal tier 2 cities to implement it, Bommai said.

“Funds have been provided in the budget for expansion of Mysore Airport and Government orders have been issued to take up the works. Projects have been formulated to attract international level institutions, major industries and academic institutions to Mysuru. An industrial township would also be developed in Mysuru,” he said.

Skills development has been given major thrust in this regard with about 1.50 lakh youth getting trained in modern vocations and technology. About 6 crore youth in the country have turned into entrepreneurs through the MUDRA loans to encourage self-employment, Bommai said.

Karnataka is the first State to implement the National Education Policy, Bommai said. It enables students to attain more than one graduate degree in 3 years. “We are preparing Karnataka for the 21st century with a mission of building New Karnataka to build New India,” Bommai said. There is a focus on women and child development as well, he added.