August 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashish Kumar Das (77), President of Bangiya Samiti, Mysuru and a resident of Gokulam here, passed away at Prague in Europe on Aug. 15.

He was on a Europe tour along with his family members. He leaves behind his wife Rita Das, daughters Sulagna and Sunayana, sons-in-law, four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Both daughters are settled abroad.

Last rites were held at Prague in Europe on the same day.