Banks’ Staff Union serves strike notice
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Banks’ Staff Union serves strike notice

May 16, 2026

Bengaluru: The State Banks’ Staff Union, Karnataka, affiliated to All India State Bank of India Staff Federation(AISBISF), has served a notice saying that the Banks’ staff will go on a 2-day strike on May 25 and 26 seeking fulfilment of demands.

The key demands include immediate recruitment of messengers and armed guards, implementation of ICT transfers for employees who joined service from 2019 onwards, a stoppage to outsourcing of permanent jobs, resolution of pay parity issues within SBI & providing an option to change the pension fund manager for NPS employees.

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