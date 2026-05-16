Alliance Square launches UK Square project

May 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based real estate developers Alliance Square launched their new project UK Square at Yelachenahalli near Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway at Yelwal here yesterday.

Launching the project, former MP Prathap Simha said, “Mysuru was growing faster with a lot of development works being taken up near Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway. A well-developed layout like UK Square coming up near the Highway is noteworthy.”

“Along with the development works that has been taken up in Mysuru in the last decade, the development of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, Mysore Airport, works on Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway will also be taken up. During my tenure as MP, I have worked on many development projects. I will continue to work for development of Mysuru,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Alliance Square Managing Director B.S. Prashanth said, “Many people dream of buying sites and building houses in Mysuru to live in a peaceful environment. Alliance Square always strives to make their dream come true. UK Square is a gated community with 300 sites and highest quality amenities.”

“On booking sites with us, Alliance Square will take care of all the documentation and registration. Alliance Square is an organisation that has earned the trust of the people of Mysuru for the last 19 years,” he said adding that UK Square was a new milestone in the journey of Alliance Square.

Kantha, developer of Usha Kiran Developers and owner of UK Square and members of Alliance Square were present on the occasion.