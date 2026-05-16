Playing music at weddings exempt from copyright licence: Centre
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Playing music at weddings exempt from copyright licence: Centre

May 16, 2026

New Delhi: The Central Government has clarified that no licence is required for playing music during weddings and related social festivities.

The clarification comes amid confusion created by certain private agencies claiming that music licences were mandatory for such events.

Citing Section 52(1)(za) of the Copyright Act, the Government said the law clearly exempts playing of sound recordings or live performances during marriage and related social functions from copyright infringement provisions.

The exemption also covers marriage processions and other activities connected with weddings, treating them as part of religious ceremonies.

“There has been no change in law. Music played during marriage processions and related festivities is exempt from licensing requirements. Any private agency demanding payment for music licences for weddings or associated celebrations is acting in violation of Section 52(1)(za) of the Copyright Act,” the Government clarified.

While the Copyright Act generally requires licences for the public performance of copyrighted music, it provides certain exceptions, including for marriage ceremonies and associated religious and         social celebrations.

The Government also noted that the provision should not be misused to disguise commercial events as weddings or religious functions to avoid royalty payments.

Courts, it said, have consistently stressed the need to examine whether an event has any commercial or profit-making intent before extending  the exemption.

Judicial interpretations have also clarified that Section 52(1)(za) serves only as a defence against copyright infringement claims and cannot be used for blanket or omnibus relief.

The Government said Courts have sought to strike a balance between protecting legitimate copyright interests of artistes, composers and musicians and preserving the exemption intended for genuine marriage and religious ceremonies.

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