Rangayana invites application for one-year diploma course
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Rangayana invites application for one-year diploma course

May 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s theatre repertory Rangayana has invited applications from interested students for admission to its one-year diploma course in theatre training for the academic year 2026-27. Applicants must have passed II PUC or its equivalent exam and should be in the age group of 18 to 28 years. The selected students will be provided with boarding and lodging facilities along with study materials through scholarship by Rangayana.

Interested students can download the application form from the Rangayana website https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in/ or avail the same in person at Rangayana Office.

The last date for submitting the filled in applications in person is by 5.30 pm on May 20. Students must also pay the application fee Rs. 300 for general merit and Rs. 200 (including Rs. 30 for handbook on theatre) for SC/ST and Category I students. The DD must be drawn in favour of Deputy Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.  For more details, call Ph: 0821-2512639.

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