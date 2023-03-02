Bansuri and Sarod recitals mark ‘Ninaada Griha Sangeet-3’

March 2, 2023

Ranjani Memorial Trust, Udupi, has been successful in organising Ninaada Griha Sangeeth-3 at Rishabh Siddhi Layout in Kergalli, Mysuru, on Feb. 26, after the preceding two Hindustani Concerts in earlier two months.

Disciple of the Sarod Maestro, nonagenarian Pt. Rajiv Taranath, Sachin Hampe, gave a sarod recital in the beginning. An elaborate Patdeep with alap and jod, followed by a gath in teen taal in raga Kafi were ably executed with adroit tihay-layakaris. Meghashyam Keshav gave an appropriate support on tabla.

Ravishankar Mishra of Mysuru gave his bansuri recital later. Yaman featured in its vilambit ek taal and drut teen taal expositions. The soothing Bhairavidhun was the concluding piece. Meghashyam Keshav rendered strength to the entire concert with his brilliant playing of tabla.

V. Saranga Hebbar, the curator of the Trust Programme at Mysuru, proposed a vote of thanks.

March Bhaitak

The March monthly evening concert (6 pm) was also announced during the occasion.

Dr. Sudhanshu Kulkarni of Belagavi will be invited on Mar. 18 (Saturday). He will be speaking on ‘How to evince interest in children towards Classical music’ in the first part of the session. Later, he will give his harmonium duet performance with his son Sarang Kulkarni. Bhimashankar Bidanur will give support on tabla.