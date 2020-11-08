Bapu’s Statue desecrated at Freedom Fighter’s Park
November 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Youths playing inside Freedom Fighter’s Park in the city have reportedly damaged the statue of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Upon information, Nagaraju, Assistant Commissioner, Zone No-6, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), visited the spot to assess the damage.

According to him, the youths who were playing inside Subbarayanakere Park, may have tried to climb over the Dandi March statue by holding the stick held by Gandhiji. In the process, the hand portion made out of Plaster of Paris (PoP) has come off. No evidence was found at the spot to prove the involvement of drug addicts, he added.

Pramila Bharath, Corporator, Ward No. 23, said it was true that the statue had been damaged but no liquor bottles were found near it.

“The statue of Bhagat Singh, which was in a dilapidated state, has now been repaired. A plan will be formulated for the overall development of the Park including repair of statues inside the Park,” she added.

