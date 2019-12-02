Battery-operated vehicle at Brindavan Gardens

December 2, 2019

Mysuru: Following public demand, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which manages the KRS (Krishnaraja Sagar)Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, has introduced battery-operated vehicle service at Brindavan Gardens for the benefit of elderly citizens and specially abled persons. The service introduced four days ago, is operated by Bengaluru-based KCIC, which has bagged the tender for gate collections.

At present, only one battery-operated vehicle, with a ten-seat capacity, is in service and more such vehicles will be introduced depending upon the response in the coming days.

A fee of Rs.100 per head is charged for the vehicle users. The vehicle will be available for service from 8 am to 8 pm on all week days and from 8 am to 9 pm on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and other public holidays.

Meanwhile, CNNL officials said that five wheelchairs too are available at the Dam, in order to enable the disabled visitors to view the magnificent Brindavan Gardens at KRS. These can be used for free. Five more wheelchairs will be made available in the coming days depending upon the response, they added.

