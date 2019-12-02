Battery-operated vehicle at Brindavan Gardens
News

Battery-operated vehicle at Brindavan Gardens

December 2, 2019

Mysuru: Following public demand, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which manages the KRS (Krishnaraja Sagar)Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, has introduced battery-operated vehicle service at Brindavan Gardens for the benefit of elderly citizens and specially abled persons. The service introduced four days ago, is operated by Bengaluru-based KCIC, which has bagged the tender for gate collections.

At present, only one battery-operated vehicle, with a ten-seat capacity, is in service and more such vehicles will be introduced depending upon the response in the coming days.

A fee of Rs.100 per head is charged for the vehicle users. The vehicle will be available for service from 8 am to 8 pm on all week days and from 8 am to 9 pm on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and other public holidays.

Meanwhile, CNNL officials said that five wheelchairs too are available at the Dam, in order to enable the disabled visitors to view the magnificent Brindavan Gardens at KRS.  These can be used for free. Five more wheelchairs will be made available in the coming days depending upon the response, they added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching