Be Warned – Lose licence if you break COVID guidelines: Police Commissioner

June 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With reports of non-essential commodities shops too opened on Monday last in violation of strict COVID guidelines, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has warned that the Trade Licence of such shops will be suspended for a month if they are found open tomorrow (Thursday) in violation of guidelines.

Due to rising COVID caseload in the district, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on May 27 had ordered enforcement of a stringent 10-day lockdown from May 29 to June 7, according to which only provision stores and other shops selling essential commodities were allowed to open only on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 am to 12 noon.

But on Monday last (May 31), many other shops such as salons, beauty parlours, stationery shops, fancy stores,welding and vulcanising shops and other businesses were found open in some parts of the city, resulting in traffic jams and crowding, which defeated the very purpose of the 10-day lockdown to contain the virus spread.

Taking serious note of this, the Police Commissioner has issued instructions to ensure stringent enforcement of the lockdown. Dr. Chandragupta said that barring milk booths, meat shops, provision stores, food grain stores, hotels (only takeaway service), medical shops, petrol bunks and such other essential services, all other shops are ordered to remain closed on Thursday, when the lockdown is relaxed for 6 hours from 6 am to 12 noon.

If found open in violation of lockdown guidelines, the Police will forcefully shut them down and recommend the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to suspend the Trade Licence of such shops for a month, the Police Commissioner added.

Asking the citizens to walk to their neighbourhood shops and shun moving around in vehicles on Thursday for buying of essential commodities, he cautioned that the vehicles of people found making unnecessary movement will be seized and RC (Registration Certificate) owners of seized vehicles will be booked under the provisions of National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).