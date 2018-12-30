Bedding shop catches fire at Makkaji Chowk
Mysuru: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed when a bedding shop at Makkaji Chowk in the heart of the city caught fire last night, reportedly due to a short circuit. Fire erupted from the shop located in the cellar of building at Makkaji Chowk at about 8.30 pm, when the Saraswathipuram Fire Station was informed of the matter.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused out the fire. But by then, the shop had completely burnt down, with goods reduced to ashes, it is learnt. However, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries. MLA L. Nagendra and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath visited the spot.

December 30, 2018

