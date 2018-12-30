‘Lingambudhi Lake Watch’ evokes good response

Mysuru: A ‘Lake Watch’ programme was organized by Wild Mysuru this morning at Lingambudhi Lake near Ramakrishnanagar here.

The programme attracted over 200 people including morning walkers and students keen on knowing about nature.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar too participated in the programme and was seen keenly watching birds through his binoculars.

Resource person A. Shivaprakash led the participants going round on the bund of the lake explaining the flora and fauna.

Shivaprakash said that several plants with medicinal value have been spared from destruction as those plants were also being used for puja rituals. Pointing to ants and termites on the bund he contended that those insects were indeed nature’s architects whose craftsmanship was perfect.

Shivaprakash explained vividly on every bird, insect and plant at the lake as the participants avidly listened to the description which was exhaustive to the core.

Speaking on Lingambudhi Lake, Shivaprakash said that the lake was formed by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar way back in 1828 coinciding with the formation of Varuna Lake.

He recalled the struggle and movements to thwart the formation of Ring Road and construction of a housing colony thereby retaining the lake and now developed into an exquisite scenic location.

Shivaprakash however asserted that maintaining the lake was a joint responsibility of the local body and the public. He said that people should be aware of biodiversity in the lake and refrain from littering on the bund and throwing garbage into the lake. In short, he said that the lake must be protected and maintained in its natural form so that the habitats are not disturbed.

The participants interacted with Shivaprakash and learnt a lot on plants, birds, butterflies, spiders and other insects.

