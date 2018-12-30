H1N1: 88 positive cases reported in Mysuru

Mysuru: Of the total 598 samples of H1N1 suspected cases sent to laboratories since September, 88 were found to be positive, said District Health Officer Dr. Basavaraju yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen at the Court Hall of the DC Office in city, he said that extra precautionary measures have been taken and all the doctors were asked to immediately report all the cases to the Health Department.

He said that the dreaded disease H1N1 has already claimed two lives in Mysuru. However, the deceased in November this year were already suffering from different ailments, including kidney disease and cardiac problems.

From Jan. 2018 to Dec. 25, 598 cases of H1N1 had been reported. The sputum samples of all these people were sent to the laboratory in Manipal. Out of the 598 cases, 88 turned positive: Mysuru City-52, Mysuru Taluk-12, T. Narasipur-1, Nanjangud-8, H.D. Kote-6, Hunsur-4, Periyapatna-0 and K.R. Nagar-5. Of these, two women Shantha Bai (85) and Puttammanni (23) have died, he said.

Referring to the outbreak of Nipah Virus a couple of months ago in Kerala, Dr. Basavaraju said there was no threat of Nipah Virus at present. “It was only in Kerala and it has not spread to any other State.”

Dr. Basavaraju advised people to cover their nose and mouth in public places. Persons, who are sick, should avoid going out. It is necessary to take rest and appropriate medication by visiting a doctor. A large number of people were taking over-the-counter drugs and visiting the hospital only after the symptoms become too severe, he regretted.

Symptoms of H1N1 include upper respiratory tract infection, besides running nose, cold, cough, fever, and headache. Aged persons with diabetes also develop difficulty in breathing, he added. Awareness has been created among doctors, Asha workers, nurses and other paramedical staff to handle the victims of H1N1 virus, he said. Programme Officer Dr. Kusuma and others were present.

