Ragi Procurement Centres to start functioning from Jan.1

Mysuru: Announcing that Ragi Procurement Centres across the district will start functioning from Jan.1, Food and Civil Supplies Department Joint Director M. Shivanna has said that farmers can supply ragi at the procurement centres at Rs. 2,897 per quintal.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Shivanna said that there has been a bumper ragi crop this season, thanks to copious rainfall. A total of 70,369 metric tonne of ragi has been grown in 30, 989 hectares of the district and 12 procurement centres set up across the district will start functioning from Jan.1. Ragi will be purchased at the centre at the MSP rate of Rs. 2,897 per quintal, he said.

The 12 procurement centres are – APMC yard, Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud road, Biligere in Nanjangud taluk, APMC yard, Nanjangud, APMC yard T. Narasipur, APMC yard, Bannur, APMC yard, Hunsur, APMC yard Ratnapuri, APMC yard K.R. Nagar, Sri Rama Sugar factory godown, Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar Taluk, Saragur APMC yard, Periyapatna APMC yard, and Bettadapura APMC yard in Periyapatna taluk.

Continuing, Shivanna said the MSP price for ragi was Rs. 597 more than that of last year’s price of Rs. 2,300.

Pointing out that farmers will be paid directly through RTGS/NEFT, he said that farmers have to submit Form-1 for selling their produce at the centres. The farmers can register at the centres from Jan.1 to 15, he added.

