Beer, raw materials worth Rs. 98.52 crore seized

April 4, 2024

Total liquor seizure in Mysuru is worth Rs. 106 crore; cash Rs. 2.91 crore

Mysuru/Chamarajanagar: Following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, officials from the Election Commission and the Excise Department initiated vigilant monitoring to curb illegal transportation and storage of liquor.

In an operation within the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency yesterday, authorities raided a beer manufacturing unit and confiscated a significant quantity of beer and raw materials valued at Rs. 98.25 crore.

The raid targeted United Breweries Ltd. located at the Tandya Industrial Area in Immavu village, Nanjangud taluk, falling under the jurisdiction of the Chamarajanagar LS Constituency. Raw materials worth crores of rupees were seized during the operation.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, also serving as the District Electoral Officer, announced in a press release that a case had been registered against 17 individuals who are currently evading authorities. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Prompted by an anonymous tip received by the Office of the District Electoral Officer on Tuesday, officials conducted the raid. Upon inspection, they discovered an excess of 7,000 beer bottles of various brands stored in cardboard boxes within the premises.

Under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, such actions constitute punishable offences, warranting fines. Consequently, a total of 6,03,644 cardboard boxes, 23,160 litres of beer in cases, 5,16,700 litres stored in BBT Tank, and 66,16,700 litres stored in UT Tank, along with 6,50,458 kg of raw materials, were seized.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the 17 implicated individuals, who remain at large. The press release emphasised that given the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the incident constitutes illegal storage, warranting necessary legal action.

Total liquor worth Rs. 106,78,12,618

In Mysuru, till now, cash worth Rs. 2,91,93,30 has been seized by Flying Squads and Rs. 8,60,98,98 has been seized by Static Surveillance Teams. Among this seizure, Rs. 2,32,10,40 have been released after verification. Rs. 3,09,60,78 has been handed over to the Income Tax Department and Rs. 6,01,21,10 has been deposited in the Treasury.

Totally, 1,25,27,615 litres of liquor worth Rs. 106,78,12,618 has been seized in Mysuru and drugs and narcotics worth Rs. 9,28,50 and sarees and gold ornaments worth Rs. 4,65,900 have been seized.

State data

The Election Commission on Wednesday said that Rs. 26.68 crore in cash, and alcohol worth over Rs 33 crore were seized while 1,205 cases of seizures have been registered since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 in Karnataka. Total seizures worth Rs. 85.43 crore have been made to date, they said.

Flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams and Police authorities have seized Rs. 26.68 crore cash, Rs. 1.75 lakh freebies, 10.73 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs. 33 crore, 286.91 kg narcotic substances valued at Rs. 3.13 crore, 16 kg gold worth over Rs. 9.43 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs. 27 lakh and 21.17-carat diamonds worth Rs. 9 lakh among others.

The Excise Department has booked 1,248 heinous cases, 1,203 cases for breach of licence conditions, 79 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 5,327 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 732 different types of vehicles have been seized.