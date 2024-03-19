You can still enrol name in voter’s list till Mar. 25

March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The electoral roll will undergo revision until Mar. 25, with provisions made for individuals turning 18 years old on or before April 1 to enrol their names in the list. Corrections and transfers of voters in the existing list will also be facilitated during this period.

The announcement of the general election to the Lok Sabha has been made, urging eligible voters not to abstain from utilising various services. With ample time remaining for the revision of the voter’s list, the District Administration is fully prepared to accommodate additional voters. Those meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to seize this opportunity.

New and young voters are especially encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been immediately enforced. The poll notification is scheduled to be issued on Mar. 28, with the last date for filing nominations set for April 4. Subsequent scrutiny of papers will take place on Apr. 5, and the final date for withdrawing nominations is Apr. 8. The election itself will be conducted on Apr. 26.

The District Administration released the final electoral roll on Jan. 21, comprising a total of 26,99,835 voters. Following the provision to add voters to the list until Mar. 16, an additional 20,900 voters were included, bringing the total number of voters to 27,20,735.

Even after the issuance of the election notification, it is anticipated that more voters will enrol in the list. Existing voters can ensure their inclusion in the list by accessing the electoral roll either through the Voter Helpline App or by personally meeting the Polling Station Officer.

The Voter Helpline App, provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), allows individuals to enrol their names in the voter list online. Young voters can avail themselves of this service, along with other facilities such as making corrections in the list and transferring voters.

Additionally, applications for corrections can be submitted in a prescribed format to the Voter Enrolment Officers of respective Assembly Constituencies, as stated by Dr. Ashok, Tahsildar (Election) at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat has 41,145 young voters

When the final voter list was announced on Jan. 21, the Mysuru district, consisting of 11 Assembly Constituencies, counted a total of 50,969 youth voters aged 18 to 19 years. This demographic included 27,195 men, 23,770 women, and four others (sexual minorities).

After further revisions to the list, an additional 3,901 voters were incorporated, bringing the total number of young voters to 54,870, comprising 29,291 men and 25,576 women.

Although Mysuru district encompasses 11 Assembly Constituencies (Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Varuna, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, Hunsur, H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar), the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency includes only seven Assembly Constituencies from Mysuru district, excluding Varuna, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote, as well as K.R. Nagar (which falls under the Mandya LS Constituency).

It also incorporates two Assembly Constituencies from Kodagu — Madikeri and Virajpet. The total number of young voters in this LS Constituency is 41,145.

As of March 16, Mysuru district, with its 11 Assembly Constituencies, boasts a total of 27,20,735 voters, comprising 13,40,959 men, 13,79,554 women and 223 others. The Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, which includes Assembly Constituencies, has 10,17,120 men, 10,55,035 women and 182 others, totalling 20,72,337 voters.