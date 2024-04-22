Muslims must shun divisive Congress, vote for PM Modi

April 22, 2024

Congress will drown in its guarantees, says Minority Wing’s former District President Ilyas Ahmed

T. Narasipur: Amidst claims by the Congress party of a growing distance between minority communities, particularly Muslims and the BJP, former District President of State Minority Wing Ilyas Ahmed has asked Muslims to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the holistic development of India.

Addressing a press conference in T. Narasipur yesterday, Ahmed criticised the Congress for its long-standing practice of divide-and-rule policy, which he argued, has served to segregate Muslims. He urged the community to reject the Congress and rally behind Modi, citing the Prime Minister’s focus on nationwide and inclusive development.

Ahmed highlighted PM Modi’s initiation of 142 welfare State programmes over the past decade, which have positively impacted numerous Muslims. He emphasised that these initiatives were not based on caste or religion, contrasting them with what he perceives as the Congress’s utilisation of Muslims solely as a voting bloc.

Acknowledging PM Modi’s significant achievements, Ahmed pointed to the improved state of the economy and the reduction in prices. He praised the Government’s efforts in providing basic amenities such as toilets, gas and electricity to rural areas, noting the substantial progress made in a relatively short period.

Ahmed also critiqued the tendency within the Muslim community to predominantly support candidates from their own ranks and the Congress party. He argued that this approach has hindered the community’s development and accused Muslim leaders of exploiting victim-hood narratives during elections to secure votes.

Furthermore, Ahmed urged the Muslim community to embrace Modi’s assistance in improving their lives. He criticised Congress and some members of the community for disseminating misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to Ahmed, both laws do not pose any threat to Indian Muslims. Instead, they offer citizenship to minorities like Hindus from other countries. He accused the Congress of propagating falsehoods for its selfish gains.

“The Congress in Karnataka will drown in its own guarantees. People expected the Congress to fulfil all promises within 100 days of forming the Government. However, even after one year, the Congress leaders have taken no action on the pledges made to the public before the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“Implementing the Congress’s five guarantees along with other promises, would require lakhs of crores of rupees. Given Karnataka’s fiscal deficit and economic crisis, where does Congress plan to obtain the funds to fulfil its promises,” he asked.

District BJP Minority Wing Vice-President Nagarle M.D. Ummar, Ziaullah, Irfan Ahmed, Haneef, Mohammad Nemath, Adi Pasha, Farooq Pasha and others were present at the press meet.