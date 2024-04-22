Changing Constitution is in BJP’s DNA, claims Surjewala

April 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka State In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP’s core ideology encompasses a penchant for altering the Constitution, alongside a stance perceived as anti-Dalit, anti-women and anti-farmer.

Speaking to journalists at a private hotel yesterday, Surjewala emphasised the imperative for the public to recognise the BJP’s purported aim of securing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections with the intention of Constitutional amendments. He alleged that the governance over the past decade had run contrary to Constitutional principles.

Surjewala further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for harbouring a belief in an international conspiracy to thwart his prospects. He noted PM Modi’s lack of action in response to statements made by Ananth Kumar Hegde and Arun Goyal advocating Constitutional changes.

Surjewala highlighted the opposition to guarantee schemes by the BJP and the JD(S), negating the benefits accrued by 1.25 crore individuals. “BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy have been vocal critics of schemes,” he remarked, accusing them of misleading the public by suggesting the cessation of these schemes post Lok Sabha elections.

Surjewala claimed that PM Narendra Modi would relinquish his Office following the June 4 election results. He criticised the Central Government for withholding drought relief to Karnataka despite significant losses incurred by farmers and for failing to allocate the State’s rightful share as per the 15th Finance Commission.

He accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of exhibiting bias towards PM Narendra Modi, Surjewala questioned the rationale behind procuring VVPATs when EVMs are deemed functional. He also raised concerns regarding the exorbitant expenditure involved in counting just 5 percent of VVPATs.

Regarding speculation about a leadership change in the State, Surjewala dismissed it as mere conjecture. He clarified that statements made by certain Ministers and MLAs are not reflective of the party’s stance but rather their personal opinions.

KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait, Minister K. Venkatesh, MLA K. Harishgowda, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, and others were present.