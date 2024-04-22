Summer Effect: Tender coconut price shoots up to Rs. 50
News, Top Stories

Summer Effect: Tender coconut price shoots up to Rs. 50

April 22, 2024

Vegetable prices may skyrocket

Mysore/Mysuru: The lack of rainfall in Mysuru region has not only affected the farmers but also the common man. People, who have been battling the soaring temperature, are now facing the heat of increase in the prices of few vegetables and tender coconuts.

To the surprise of the common man, the prices of tender coconut, which was being sold at Rs. 40 each, is now costing Rs. 50. Among the vegetables of which the prices have increased are the most commonly used coconuts, beans, garlic, capsicum, green chillies and cucumber. The price of Beans (Ooty) is now Rs. 150 per kg, Beans (Farm) Rs. 140 per kg, earlier they were being sold at Rs. 70 per kg each.  Meanwhile, Capsicum is being sold at Rs. 50 per kg, Carrot Rs. 50 per kg, Green Chillies Rs. 80 per kg, Cucumber Rs. 40 per kg, Garlic Rs. 180 per kg and Potato Rs. 35 per kg. However, the prices of Tomato and Onions have remained pocket friendly costing Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 per kg respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of greens too have witnessed price rise with a bundle of Coriander and Amaranthus (Dantina Soppu) costing Rs. 10 per bundle. It is also expected that the prices of the vegetables might witness a further hike if rains gods do not shower their blessings in the near future.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Manjunath, a coconut merchant at Devaraja Market, said that the prices of coconut had increased because of low yield in the State.  “We are importing coconuts from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and with the high transportation charges involved there is no other option but to increase the prices of the coconuts depending on their    size,” he said.

READ ALSO  KRS Dam water level dips to  87.31 ft amid scorching heat

Krishnappa, also a coconut merchant, said that the merchants are being charged  Rs. 1.50 to Rs. 2 as the transportation charges to get Coconuts from Tamil Nadu.

He added the prices of the coconuts are expected to be high in the months of April, May and June in this part of the region.  

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching