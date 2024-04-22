Illegal transportation of liquor: Rs. 5 lakh worth liquor, autorickshaw, two-wheeler seized
Illegal transportation of liquor: Rs. 5 lakh worth liquor, autorickshaw, two-wheeler seized

April 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the Excise Vigilance Squad in view of Lok Sabha election, has seized Rs. 5  lakh worth liquor besides seizing a passenger autorickshaw and a two-wheeler used for the illegal transportation.

In the first case, The Excise Vigilance Squad, led by the Department Joint Commissioner F.H. Chalawadi and Deputy Commissioner Nagarajappa, who guided District Vigilance Squad Inspector A.A. Muzavara and staff Gurumallesh, Ajay and Prathap, conducted raids at Lakshmipura, Naganahalli and other places on the outskirts of city yesterday, seized a two-wheeler which was illegally transporting liquor and seized liquor worth Rs. 3 lakh besides registering case against Umesh, Shivakumar, Devaraj, Mahesh and Shivaramu under the Excise Act.

In the second case, the squad guided by Excise Department Deputy Superintendent K. Mohan, conducted a raid at Belavadi Gate and seized liquor worth Rs. 2 lakh besides seizing the passenger autorickshaw used for transporting the liquor.

Sub-Division Inspector Chandrashekar, Sub-Inspector Ranganath and staff Mohan, Rajesh and Ramesh, took part in the raid and seizing operation.

