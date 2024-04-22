Yaduveer, GTD hold Road Show

April 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) held an intense campaigning at various places coming under the Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency here yesterday.

The leaders, who conducted Road Shows, were accorded a traditional welcome with ‘Mangalavadya’ and showering of flower petals. Both Yaduveer and GTD conducted Road Shows at Udbur, Anagalli, Gopalapura, Jayapura, Daripura, Kellahalli, Taluru, Alanahalli among other locations.

Addressing the voters at Jayapura, Devegowda requested the people to caste their franchise for the Lotus symbol in the ensuing the polls to ensure Yaduveer Wadiyar emerged victorious with a highest margin.

Stating that he had discussed with Yaduveer about the issues related ‘Aramane Kaval’ lands and khatas to the farmers, GTD requested the villagers not to heed what others discussed but to cast their vote in favour of BJP.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had selected both Yaduveer Wadiyar from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency and H.D. Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya LS Constituency, the MLA requested the voters to ensure both the candidates emerged victorious with highest margins.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer, who urged the villagers to vote for him in the ensuing polls, said he was delighted to campaign in Jayapura, which was named after his grandfather.

BJP leader Kaveesh V. Gowda, leaders of both BJP and JD(S) parties took part in the election campaign.