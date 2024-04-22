BJP National President demands CBI probe

April 22, 2024

Hubballi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called for a CBI investigation into the recent murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.

During his visit to Neha Hiremath’s residence yesterday, Nadda offered condolences to her family members and pledged BJP’s cooperation if the case necessitates CBI intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

“BJP expresses deep sorrow and extends its condolences to the aggrieved family. We assure you that justice will be served,” Nadda said. “We condemn the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. Their remarks epitomise appeasement. It would influence and dilute the probe” the National BJP Chief added.

If the State Police proves incapable of handling the case, Nadda stated his intention to urge the State Government to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

“The BJP vehemently condemns this heinous act. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring that they receive the justice they deserve.” Stressing the importance of a thorough investigation, Nadda said, “We must delve into the depths of this case. Investigative agencies should take CBI’s help”.