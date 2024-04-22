Neha Hiremath murder case: CM, Home Minister should be sensitive in their remarks

April 22, 2024

No place for politics in murder, says Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary

Hubballi: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Sunday visited the residence of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath who was killed inside her college campus in Hubballi last week and assured justice to her family.

The murder of the daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath on the campus of her college here on Apr. 18 has sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

Offering condolences to her family, she said Neha’s death should not be politicised for personal gains and if it was done, then it is like insulting the daughter of this land.

“Neha’s murder should not become entangled in caste, religion, or political agendas. When such tragedies occur, the Chief Minister and Home Minister must approach the matter with sensitivity, ensuring their words do not inflict further pain or disrespect upon the victim’s family,” Nagalakshmi Choudhary said.

Emphasising that the investigation will leave no stone unturned, she assured that evidence will be gathered as the case progresses, potentially revealing new angles.

Expressing alarm over the safety of students within educational institutions, Nagalakshmi Choudhary remarked, “Parents rely on educational institutions to safeguard their children. However, recent years have seen a surge in attacks.”

“Instructing all Deputy Commissioners to compile comprehensive security reports from educational institutions within 15 days, I have also engaged with the Higher Education Minister. It’s imperative to combat such incidents,” she underscored. Regarding Neha’s murder case, Choudhary advocated for expedited proceedings in a Fast-track Court, urging swift dispensation of justice.

“The perpetrators must face the gallows. This should serve as a stern message. Mere expressions of concern are inadequate; what’s crucial is the relentless pursuit of justice. We must stand resolute until justice is served,” she asserted.