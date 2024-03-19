1,994 voters in Mysuru are above 100 years

March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The identification process for voters aged 85 and above, including those aged 99 and over 100 years, in Mysuru has been completed. According to data provided by the District Administration, there are 41,617 voters aged between 85 and 99 years, along with 1,994 voters aged over 100 years. Arrangements will now be made to facilitate their voting process.

Among the 41,617 voters aged between 85 and 99 years, 18,541 are male, 23,075 are female, and one belongs to the sexual minority. In the group of voters aged over 100 years (1,994 in total), 749 are male and 1,245 are female. Notably, female voters outnumber male voters in both age categories.

Krishnaraja Constituency boasts the highest number of senior voters, with 3,057 male voters, the highest among those aged between 85 and 99 years. This data has been compiled taking into account all the 11 Assembly Constituencies that fall under Mysuru’s limits. Additionally, there are 2,822 female voters — the highest among all — in the same age group within the Krishnaraja Constituency. Overall, the Krishnaraja Constituency comprises 5,880 voters (including 1 voter from the sexual minority) in this category.

Periyapatna has 2,664 voters aged between 85 and 99 years, K.R. Nagar has 3,551, Hunsur has 3,698, H.D. Kote has 3,473, Nanjangud 3,671, Chamundeshwari 4,409, Chamaraja 4,708, Narasimharaja 2,857, Varuna 3,565 and T. Narasipur has 3,141 voters between 85 and 99 years.

H.D. Kote has 240 centenarian voters

Regarding voters aged above 100 years, H.D. Kote leads with 240 centenarian voters. Notably, H.D. Kote also boasts the highest number of female centenarians, totalling 161. In total, there are 749 male centenarian voters and 1,245 female centenarian voters in all the 11 Assembly Constituencies that fall under Mysuru’s limits.

Periyapatna has 131 centenarian voters, K.R. Nagar has 156, Hunsur has 230, Nanjangud 191, Chamundeshwari 197, Krishnaraja 208, Chamaraja 164, Narasimharaja 76, Varuna 216 and T. Narasipur has 185 centenarian voters.

In the last Assembly elections held in May 2023, 1,057 registered voters were above 100 years old in Mysuru, all the Assembly segments combined. Additionally, there were 16,900 voters in their 90s and a substantial 84,992 registered voters who were above 80 years of age in the district.

Postal ballot facility for seniors

Senior citizens aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities have the option to opt for postal ballots, allowing them to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes. To avail of this facility, voters in these two categories must submit Form 12 D to the Election Commission within five days of the release of the poll notification.

The Union Law Ministry recently amended the Conduct of Elections Rules-1961 to update the eligibility criteria for senior citizens eligible to choose the postal ballot facility. The definition has been revised from those “above 80 years” to those “above 85 years.”

Conducted with transparency:Once Form 12 D is submitted, election officials will visit the homes of the voters to collect their ballots. Each registered voter under this initiative will receive ballot papers distributed by polling officials. The District Administration will organise teams to collect these votes, with team members visiting the residences of eligible voters to collect the ballots.

An official clarified that this postal ballot facility differs from the one extended to service voters. In this case, individuals willing to utilise the facility must fill out a form. Officials will then deliver the ballot to the residences of these voters, and the voting process will be videographed to ensure transparency.