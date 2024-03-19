Two from Mysuru killed in Telangana accident
Two from Mysuru killed in Telangana accident

March 19, 2024

They were among six from city on a pilgrimage to Kashi in a van

Mysuru/Shadnagar: Two pilgrims from Mysuru were killed on the spot, while four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on Shadnagar Bypass Road near Shadnagar in Telangana last evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ratnakar and Narasimhan Iyer (47). The injured are Viswanathan Iyer (43), Raghuram, Madan Kumar and Sriram, who have been shifted to a hospital at Shamshabad in Telangana for treatment.

All the six persons, travelling in a Maruti Omni Van, are  residents of Mysuru and were on their way to Kashi, when the accident occurred. They were proceeding near Hanuman Temple on the bypass road, when the driver lost control over the steering, resulting in overturning of the vehicle before ramming a roadside tree, killing two persons on the spot and seriously injuring four others.

Police said, the condition of Madan is serious and is being treated in ICU, while three others are being treated in the Emergency Ward of the hospital. The rash and negligent driving is suspected to be the reason behind the accident, say Police.

Sources said, post-mortem will be conducted at Government Hospital in Hyderabad before handing over the bodies to family members, later in the day.

The mortal remains of the deceased are expected to reach Mysuru tomorrow.

More details awaited.

