March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls to Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency on Apr. 26, immediately after the announcement of the Poll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the District Administration has intensified its monitoring of MCC compliance across the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

One of the crucial teams formed for monitoring poll code violations by political parties, candidates and leaders is the Video Viewing Team. This team operates from the video conference hall situated at the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road, Siddarthanagar in the city.

The team has commenced its duties diligently by establishing centres in all the taluk headquarters of the Constituency to closely monitor the CCTV cameras installed for this purpose. All the teams constituted to spot violations work 24×7, in shifts.

Tasked with the constant surveillance of electoral malpractices throughout the Constituency, the team has installed large screens at these offices to meticulously examine footages from CCTV cameras positioned at all check-posts and other critical locations for any MCC violations and various types of electoral malpractices.

Workers refurbishing new DC Office premises at Siddarthanagar in city this morning with a fresh coat of paint.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee has commenced operations from the new DC office, focusing on monitoring newspaper reports, articles and video clips from TV news channels for any instances of paid news or political content that fall outside the scope of the Code of Conduct.

This team will closely scrutinise dailies, weeklies and other magazines for any signs of political bias, fake news or false propaganda, adhering to the guidelines provided by the Election Commission.

Simultaneously, the Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, also based at the new DC Office, is diligently tracking the daily poll expenditures of political parties and leaders. It issues warnings to parties, leaders or candidates if they exceed the expenditure limits specified by the Election Commission.

This Cell monitors poll expenditures on a day-to-day basis, including cash transactions, to ensure compliance with the expenditure limits set by the Election Commission.

Furthermore, the District Administration has introduced the C-Vigil App, allowing citizens to lodge complaints online if they encounter any violations of the Model Code of Conduct or electoral malpractices. This initiative aims to promote transparency and accountability during the electoral process by empowering citizens to report any irregularities they observe.