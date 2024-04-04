Man slits his throat inside High Court !

April 4, 2024

Mysuru man upset over alleged cheating of Rs. 93 lakh by three builders

Mysore/Mysuru: A 51-year-old man from Mysuru attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a knife inside the Karnataka High Court premises in front of Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria yesterday. The incident occurred around 12.15 pm when the man, identified as S. Chinnam Srinivas, accompanied by his wife, entered the Court Hall and submitted a file to the security staff. Chief Justice Anjaria and Justice H.B. Prabhakara Sastry were presiding over the Court at the time.

Following the reading of the petition, Srinivas retrieved a knife from his trouser pocket and inflicted a self-inflicted wound to his throat. Chief Justice Anjaria promptly alerted the Police and instructed them to rush Srinivas to the hospital. Justice Sastry, who was set to retire on Wednesday, expressed concern over the security lapse that allowed Srinivas to bring a knife into the premises.

Cheating case

Upon questioning Srinivas’ wife, the Police gathered information that the couple was distressed because the High Court had previously dismissed an FIR filed in Mysuru in 2021 against a Hyderabad-based construction firm. Srinivas alleged that the firm defrauded him of Rs. 93 lakh. The HC directed Srinivas to seek resolution in lower Court, considering it a civil dispute.

According to a Police Officer, Srinivas was immediately transferred to Bowring Hospital for medical attention.

“His food pipe has been injured due to the wound, and he is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit,” the Officer stated.

The Police Officer added, “We do not know why he took such an extreme step in front of the Chief Justice. He is currently under treatment and we can only take his statement once he is physically fit.”

Chief Justice Anjara expressed concern about the security inside the High Court premises and questioned the allowance of such a sharp object into the Court. He also ordered the Police to collect evidence from the spot and record findings.

Promise of flats

According to sources, Chinnam Srinivas is the son of Subbarayudu and a resident of Vijayanagar Second Stage. Three builders from Hyderabad had formed a partnership firm and informed Srinivas that they intended to construct an apartment in Hyderabad.

They offered Srinivas a partnership, requesting Rs. 93 lakh from him on Feb. 20, 2020. Additionally, they promised him flats in the apartment complex.

However, Srinivas complained to the Vijayanagar Police on October 5, 2021, alleging that the three builders had defrauded him by failing to provide the promised flats or return the Rs. 93 lakh investment. In response, the three builders filed a case in Court, arguing that since it is a civil matter, the Police lack jurisdiction and only a Court of law can adjudicate it.

The issue reached the District Court, High Court and Supreme Court, with verdicts not in favour of Srinivas, and even subsequent appeals were quashed. Upset over this development, Srinivas and his wife approached the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court yesterday and submitted a file to the security staff.

Moments later, he slit his throat. However, the contents of the file that he gave to the security staff before the incident remain unknown. The Court cannot check the contents of the file as the advocate did not present it.