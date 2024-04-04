LS Poll – 2024: HDK files papers from Mandya

April 4, 2024

Today last day for nomination

Mandya: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) filed his nomination papers as the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency at the Office of Returning Officer in Mandya Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning.

HDK was accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Karnataka CM and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, while filing the nomination papers.

Later speaking to press persons, Kumaraswamy said he is contesting the LS polls due to inevitable reasons. Asserting that he would stand by the people of Mandya all the times in Parliament, Kumaraswamy while replying to a question on his becoming a Union Minister if elected, said that everything is God’s grace and he would do his best for the people of Mandya.

Launching a tirade against CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for repeatedly making personal attacks against him and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy thundered that he need not get certificates from Congress leaders.

Observing that the Congress leaders are a worried lot as they are scared of the BJP-JD(S) coalition, he promised Mandya voters that he would stand by farmers and fight for their cause.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy making a temple run, visited a few prominent temples in the town, including Janardhanaswamy temple on Market Street and sought the blessings of the deities. Later, he also garlanded the statues of Goddess Kaveri, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya in the Sugar town, before leaving for the Mandya DC’s Office for filing his nomination papers.

HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, former Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, former MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and others were present.

After filing his papers, HDK addressed a mammoth rally and sought votes for him.

Kumaraswamy seemed more relaxed today, a day after sitting independent MP Sumalatha announced that she would not be contesting the LS polls this time and would join the BJP soon.