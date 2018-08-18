BEML launches nation’s first 150T Electric Dump Truck

Mysuru: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a Public Sector Company under the Ministry of Defence and a premier manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, has launched an indigenously developed nation’s first 150T Electric Drive Rear Dump Truck.

Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD BEML, flagged off the 150T Dump Truck on Aug.15 for its use in the coal fields of CIL’s subsidiary South Eastern Coal Fields Ltd., for the Gevra Project.

This project was taken up with an objective of strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry.

“The launch of this higher capacity dump truck will surely put BEML in a select band of companies globally. It helps not only in saving foreign exchange as an import substitution, but also the lead time in delivery of the equipment at site and life cycle service support would improve considerably,” said Hota.