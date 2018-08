Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) student Welfare Officer K.B. Praveen has filed a Police complaint against research student Mahesh Sosale for allegedly threatening him in convection with an administrative issue.

Praveen his complaint lodged with Jayalakshmipuram Police on Aug.16, has accused Mahesh Sosale of verbally abusing him and threatening him when he (Sosale) entered his office on July.18.