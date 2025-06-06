Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede:Four including RCB Marketing Head held

June 6, 2025

KSCA Secretary Shankar, Treasurer Jairam, RCB Vice-President and Head Rajesh Menon and DNA Finance Officer Majeed on the run

Bengaluru: Following the filing of an FIR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management, DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), a Police team led by Central Crime Branch (CCB) DCP M. Akshay and DCP (West) Devaraj arrested four individuals this morning in connection with the June 4 stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 RCB fans dead and many others injured.

The arrested have been identified as Nikhil Sosale, RCB’s Head of Marketing and Revenue, who was seen alongside RCB players at the Vidhana Soudha felicitation event on June 4 and three employees of DNA Entertainment — Sunil Mathew, Sumanth and Kiran.

According to sources, Nikhil was arrested at around 6.30 am at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai. All four, who are currently being questioned by CCB ACP Akshay at the Cubbon Park Police Station, were taken to Bowring Hospital for a routine medical examination.

Investigators are focusing on the role of social media announcements related to the event, including the distribution of passes and the alleged announcement of a “victory parade,” which is believed to have created large-scale confusion and led to commotion outside the stadium.

Allegations against Nikhil

Nikhil Sosale is facing serious allegations for announcing an RCB victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium without Police approval. Despite the Police rejecting the proposal, Nikhil reportedly failed to delete the social media post, misleading thousands of fans.

He also claimed that free passes would be distributed near Gates 9 and 10 of Chinnaswamy Stadium at 1 pm.

When the distribution did not happen, it led to massive crowd congestion. Another post announced that entry to the stadium would begin at 3 pm, further confusing fans.

Acting under Nikhil Sosale’s instructions and as per directions from DNA Entertainment, the event coordinator, only three gates — 19, 20 and 22 — were opened, despite 22 gates being available. This restricted access is now under investigation.

Social media promotion

Nikhil allegedly issued these announcements through RCB’s official social media handles under his and his team’s supervision. His misleading posts are now being directly linked to the chaos that contributed to the deadly stampede.

The crowd, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes, especially Virat Kohli, turned up in overwhelming numbers, overwhelming the security setup and leading to a deadly stampede.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had, during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, ordered the immediate arrest of top officials from RCB, DNA Entertainment Private Limited and KSCA in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, top KSCA officials, including Secretary A. Shankar and Treasurer E.S. Jairam, are said to be absconding, fearing arrest. Police teams raided their residences yesterday but found them missing. The Police are also on the lookout for RCB Vice-President and Head Rajesh Menon and DNA’s Finance Officer Majeed, both of whom are allegedly on the run.

KSCA office-bearers move HC

In a parallel development, KSCA office-bearers, including President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar and Treasurer E.S. Jairam, have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR filed against them. The High Court is expected to take up the matter at 2.30 pm today, following a request made by KSCA’s legal counsel.

Initially, the Police had registered Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) in the case. However, after facing sharp criticism from the public and opposition leaders, an FIR was filed invoking serious charges, including Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 190 (unlawful assembly), Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The accused have been listed as A-1 RCB, A-2 DNA Entertainment Private Limited and A-3 KSCA.