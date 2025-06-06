State action triggers outrage; Ex-Officer backs B. Dayananda

June 6, 2025

Mysuru: The suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and four other senior officers has triggered a wave of public outrage, with social media flooded with posts condemning the State Government for allegedly making them scapegoats in the aftermath of the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede claiming 11 lives.

Following a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) H.T. Shekhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cubbon Park) C. Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Station Inspector A.K. Girish, in addition to B. Dayananda.

Voicing frustration, netizens expressed solidarity with the suspended officials, particularly Dayananda, hailing his integrity and public engagement.

User @Dhruvnk22 posted on X, “A people-centric, transparent and accountable Police Commissioner is being scapegoated. From holding Janasamparka Divas to actively engaging with media, he truly served Bengaluru. @DKShivakumar @siddaramaiah, accept your failures. Resign.”

‘Darkest day in Karnataka Police history’

The backlash wasn’t limited to public. Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also lashed out at the State Government, calling the decision politically motivated.

Taking to X, Rao wrote, “CM Siddaramaiah has gone into panic mode. The suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner is the darkest day in the history of Karnataka Police. The prize for telling the truth — he and his team slogged through the night to keep Bengaluru safe.”

He went further, accusing Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar of being the “main culprit” behind what he termed the “Death March.”

“Everyone in Karnataka knows it was the uncontrollable Deputy CM who orchestrated it. No CM has been this helpless, cowardly, nervous and panicky. The Government has blood on its hands and has now lost its mind,” Rao added.

Seemanth Kumar Singh takes charge

Following Dayananda’s suspension, 1996-batch IPS Officer ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. He officially took charge last night.

Judicial Commission to probe

In response to criticism, the State Government has announced a One-man Judicial Commission to investigate stampede incident. Former High Court Judge Justice Michael D’Cunha will head the Commission.