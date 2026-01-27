Bengaluru cow wins 1st prize with 58.7 kg milk; Mysuru cow 2nd with 55.2 kg milk

January 27, 2026

Actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas Memorial State-level Cow Milking Contest

Mysore/Mysuru: The cow of Prithvi from Kaushik Dairy Farm, Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, secured first prize in the two-day State-level Cow Milking Contest, organised in memory of veteran actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, by Mysuru Nagara Gopalakara Sangha and Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, at J.K. Grounds in the city recently.

Prithvi’s cow produced highest ever 58.7 kg of milk, followed by the cow of Dinesh Gowda from Chowdeshwari Dairy Farm. K.G. Koppal in the city, that came second, producing 55.2 kg of milk.

The third prize was won by a cow owned by Ramachandra Reddy of Tanush Dairy Farm, Kaggalipura, Anekal taluk, Kolar district, by producing 52.4 kg of milk.

The fourth prize went to a cow owned by Paduvarahalli Harish, that produced 51 kg of milk and fifth prize to a cow owned by Purushotham of the city, that produced 51.05 kg of milk.

Former President of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Mysuru, Basavaraju gave a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh to the first prize winning cow, followed by Yajaman Jawaraiah of T.K. Layout, former Corporator J. Gopi and Manu from Hombale Dairy Farms, Mandya, who collectively gave Rs. 1 lakh to the second prize winning cow. Venkatesh and Subramanya from Kolar, gave Rs. 75,000 to the third prize winning cow.

A total of 18 cattle-rearers from across the State had participated along with their cows.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, former Corporator D. Nagabushan, former President of Karnataka State Kuruba Association B. Subramanya, former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev, former Mayor Ananthu, President of Gopalakara Sangha Krishnappa, Secretary Jayadeva, Devanahalli Venugopala Swamy, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. M.C. Poornananda, Lakvir Singh from Punjab, Dr. Rekha Arun and others were present.