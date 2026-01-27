Mysuru Printing Cluster land: MP’s intervention sought

January 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A memorandum has been submitted to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar seeking his intervention to expedite allocation of land for the Mysuru Printing Cluster Project, which has been pending with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for nearly a decade.

The memorandum has been submitted by Director of Mysuru Print and Paper Cluster Foundation (MPPCF) Rashmi Koti of Andolana along with Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Council and Director of MPPCF Suresh Kumar Jain.

The MPPCF has been progressing under the Ministry of MSME’s Cluster Development Programme since 2013, with financial support from the State Government.

The memorandum stated that in 2016, KIADB reserved 7.8 acres of land at Koorgalli Industrial Area in Mysuru for the cluster. The Government of India sanctions up to Rs. 10 crore for the Common Facility Centre, with contributions from the Centre, State and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). Additionally, up to Rs. 15 crore would be sanctioned for basic infrastructure.

The Karnataka Council for Technological Upgradation (KCTU) is the implementing agency, while the State Government has appointed Karnataka Technical Consultancy Services to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and supporting documents.

A SPV has already been formed, registered as a Section 8 Company, under the Companies Act, 2013 and a separate bank account has been opened as per guidelines. The 148th Single Window Committee meeting held on Nov. 28, 2025, approved the Common Facility Centre project.

MPPCF has now requested the Deputy Commissioner to approve individual unit allotments and layout plans for SPV member units on the land reserved by KIADB. Necessary documents have been submitted to the District Industries Centre.

The memorandum emphasised the need for urgent action by the Deputy Commissioner, KIADB and the Department of Industries and Commerce to ensure the project is launched without further delay.