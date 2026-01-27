‘Safety First’ remains SWR Mysuru Division’s motto
‘Safety First’ remains SWR Mysuru Division’s motto

January 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, celebrated the 77th Republic Day at the Railway Sports Ground in city.

Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru Division, unfurled the National Flag. In his address, the DRM congratulated the employees who were conferred Ati Vishisht Seva Puraskar at the General Manager’s level and appreciated the collective efforts of staff.

Train punctuality

He highlighted that train punctuality has improved from 89% to 91.68%, On the freight front, the Division surpassed last year’s loading by nearly 2%, with freight earnings increasing by 9% due to longer lead. He attributed this achievement to the upgradation of Chikjajur-Raidurga section to 25T axle load, enabling higher loading per rake.

The DRM commended the coordinated efforts of all Departments during Dasara festival, which ensured smooth handling of the huge passenger rush with enhanced CCTV surveillance.

Reiterating that “Safety First” remains the Division’s motto, he highlighted the vital role of Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots, stressed the importance of safety at Level Crossing                       Gates and informed that 8 Railway Board Safety Drives and 4 Headquarters Safety Drives were conducted.

He also announced that the entire Ghat section has been electrified, making it fit for Vande Bharat operations.

RPF rescued 63 persons, including a notable case where a kidnapped six-month-old child was traced using CCTV footage and safely reunited with the mother.

Cultural programmes were organised as part of the celebrations, in which Railway employees, their family members and students of Lalitha School presented patriotic songs and dances. Prizes were distributed to winners of various contests.

The event was attended by Shammas Hameed, ADRM, all Branch Officers, staff members, representatives of Trade Unions and Associations, Scouts & Guides and members of the Women’s Welfare Organisation, reflecting the unity and collective spirit of Mysuru Railway family.

